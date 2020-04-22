Orillia Hyundai Lending Cars to Front Line Workers at Orillia Soldiers Memorial

Orillia Hyundai has just introduced a way to assist Health Care Heroes at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital. The dealership has set aside some Hyundai’s for front line staff to use.

Newmarket Hyundai (both under the same ownership) is doing the same for front line workers at Southlake Regional Health Centre

Darryl spoke with Orillia Hyundai General Manager, Sam Scavuzzo to reveal the details…