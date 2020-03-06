Listen Live

Oscar Winning Writer, Taika Waititi, to Adapt Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

And an original Oompa Loompa story

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

In late 2018, Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company announced an extended partnership that will see Netflix created animated series and specials based on Roald Dahl’s beloved stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits and other titles. They say:

Netflix intends to remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl while also building out an imaginative story universe that expands far beyond the pages of the books themselves.

Just announced, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi, who wrote and directed Jojo Rabbit, will write, direct and executive produce two animated series in the Dahl universe. The first will be an adaption of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while the other will be an original story based on the Oompa Loompas.

Unlike recent adaptions and reboots on Netflix, like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which are very dark and not necessarily suitable for kids, Netflix promises “premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

Image: Urko Dorronsoro/Flickr / Creative Commons License

