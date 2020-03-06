Oscar Winning Writer, Taika Waititi, to Adapt Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In late 2018, Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company announced an extended partnership that will see Netflix created animated series and specials based on Roald Dahl’s beloved stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits and other titles. They say:

Just announced, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi, who wrote and directed Jojo Rabbit, will write, direct and executive produce two animated series in the Dahl universe. The first will be an adaption of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while the other will be an original story based on the Oompa Loompas.

Unlike recent adaptions and reboots on Netflix, like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which are very dark and not necessarily suitable for kids, Netflix promises “premium animated event series and specials for audiences of all ages and for families to enjoy together.”

