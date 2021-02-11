Oscars Will Be Live, When Handed Out In April!

Hollywood has been rocked, much like the rest of the world by this on-going pandemic, and they still intend to reward themselves!

According to a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences- they are “determined to present an Oscars like none other while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

More details will be given soon and there is currently no host. The Oscars were rescheduled from February 28th to April 25th because of the pandemic.

Several awards shows have been postponed because of COVID-19 including the Grammy Awards which will now be handed out in March and the Golden Globes which are scheduled for the end of this month.

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.