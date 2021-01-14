Over Half Of People Are Eating Just Six Different Meals On A Loop

A study of 2,000 adults found 59 percent tend to cook the same dishes and rotate them throughout the week. And 46 percent even stick to the repetitive foods on specific days.

The most common meals include spaghetti Bolognese, fish and chips, and curry. The study also found a roast dinner, pizza, and stir fry are popular go-to dishes.

On average, an evening meal takes 40 minutes to cook and 59 percent said what they choose to eat is often dictated by how much time they have.

TOP 30 MEALS BRITS COOK ON ROTATION:

1. Spaghetti Bolognese

2. Pizza

3. Pasta with a sauce

4. Roast dinner

5. Fish and chips

6. Curry

7. Jacket potato

8. Stir fry

9. Sausage and mash

10. Shepherd’s pie