Oxford Ads New Words That Include: Fake News and whatevs…

The “Oxford English Dictionary” just added a ton of new words to their dictionary, which, basically, validates them as real.

Here are some highlights . . .

chillax (verb). To calm down and relax.

nomophobia (noun). Anxiety about not having access to a mobile phone.

promposal (noun). An invitation to be someone’s date to a school prom, especially one which is elaborately staged, filmed, and made available on social media.

whatevs (interjection). Used, typically in response to a question or statement, to indicate that the speaker is disinclined to engage with, or is indifferent to, the matter.

fake news (noun). News that conveys or incorporates false, fabricated, or deliberately misleading information, or is accused of doing so.

The dictionary also added five “Star Wars” terms: lightsaber, Jedi, Padawan, Force, and Jedi mind trick.

