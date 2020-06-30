Ozark Season 4 Will Be the Last for the Netflix Series

Netflix confirmed today that its juggernaut hit series, Ozark is returning for Season 4 but it will end after that.

This announcement is a double-edged sword, on one hand we know that Season 4 will be full of twists and turns that nobody will see coming. On the other hand, this crazy and entertaining Netflix Series ride is coming to an end.

Ozark fourth installment will be a 2-part, 14 episode Season to wrap up the series. Jason Bateman is not only back as the show’s lead character in, Marty Byrde but he’ll also continue his role as a Director of the series.

Jason Bateman said: “A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes.”

As of now there is no official word on when Ozark Season 4 will begin production, let alone be released.