Pack the Van it’s Opening Weekend at Provincial Parks

Pull everything out of storage, ahead of May Long Weekend and black flies, this will be a great time to get the kids out camping.

Looking for a perfect gift for Mom? How about a Parks Pass? #MothersDay — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) May 5, 2019

With out driving for hours, here are some easy trips with the kids from Simcoe County.

Opening this weekend:

SIBBALD POINT PROVINCIAL PARK – 26071 Park Rd, Jacksons Point

BASS LAKE PROVINCIAL PARK – 2540 Bass Lake Side Rd E, Orillia

McRAE POINT PROVINCIAL PARK – 4366 McRae Park Rd, Longford Mills

MARA PROVINCIAL PARK – 181 Courtland St, Longford Mills

EARL ROWE PROVINCIAL PARK – 4998 Concession Rd 7, Alliston