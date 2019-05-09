Pack the Van it’s Opening Weekend at Provincial Parks
Check out this list of nearby getaways...
Pull everything out of storage, ahead of May Long Weekend and black flies, this will be a great time to get the kids out camping.
Looking for a perfect gift for Mom? How about a Parks Pass? https://t.co/0ZRel6PwPm#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/nVmEskEP1H
— Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) May 5, 2019
With out driving for hours, here are some easy trips with the kids from Simcoe County.
Opening this weekend:
- SIBBALD POINT PROVINCIAL PARK – 26071 Park Rd, Jacksons Point
- BASS LAKE PROVINCIAL PARK – 2540 Bass Lake Side Rd E, Orillia
- McRAE POINT PROVINCIAL PARK – 4366 McRae Park Rd, Longford Mills
- MARA PROVINCIAL PARK – 181 Courtland St, Longford Mills
- EARL ROWE PROVINCIAL PARK – 4998 Concession Rd 7, Alliston
- AWENDA PROVINCIAL PARK – 670 Awenda Park Rd, Tiny