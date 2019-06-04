Page’s 5: Closet Hacks

Hang Hangers Backwards- It’s a great way to see what clothing you actually wear. Put the hangers in the closet backwards, and whenever you wear that piece of clothing, put the hanger back the right way around. By the end of the year, if you still have clothing on hangers that are backwards, it’s time to donate them.

DIY Scarf Hanger- A clothes hanger with shower rings attached to it will give you plenty of room to store all your scarfs.

Baskets- Whether you organize clothing into big baskets that sit on top of the shelves in your closet, or hang baskets on the inside walls or on the door, baskets are a simple way to add extra storage space to any size closet.

Jewelry Storage- Use a coat hanger! Screw in little hooks to the under part of the hanger and you can hang necklaces and bracelets easy!

Over The Door Pocket Storage- Put one on the back of your closet door for added storage. Great for small shoes, socks, clutches, even jewelry!

