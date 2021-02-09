Page’s 5: FREE At Home Family Day Activities

Play Outside- Bundle up, put the snow pants on, and get out and enjoy the snow! Build a snowman, go tobogganing, have a snowball fight. Just get out and get active with the kids! And the best part is, coming inside and warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.

Board Game Marathon- Everybody picks one board game and spend the day around the kitchen table, laughing and making memories.

Picnic/Camping Inside- Build a fort out of sheets and pillows in the living room. Have fun getting on the floor with the kids, and just hanging out.

Movie Marathon- Either pick a series and watch it beginning to end, or have everyone pick their favourite movie, put them in a bag and randomly pick one out at a time.

Cook/Bake- Bake Grandma’s cookie recipe. Make homemade pizzas. Just get in the kitchen and spend some time making something yummy!

Really, do whatever it is that you and your family love doing together! Build memories, and just enjoy the time together.

Happy Family Day!

