PAGE’S 5: Things To Do During Stay-At-Home Order

Organize & Declutter

Since you’re going to be spending a lot time at home for the foreseeable future, make sure it’s an enjoyable environment to be in. Organize, clean and declutter your life at home and you’ll feel energized and become more productive.

Order Take-Out & Support Local

Give yourself a break from trying to figure out dinner and support a local business while doing so! Many great local restaurants are still open for take-out.

Get Outside

Go for a long walk in nature with your family or dog, build a snowman, or go tobogganing! Even if it’s just in your own backyard, remember to get outside and breathe in the fresh air.

Exercise

Don’t just wear your exercise clothes to lounge in, actually get up and workout! Physical activity has been scientifically proven to boost your mood and improve your overall health.

Home Projects

You’ve been wanting to reorganize the furniture, paint that bedroom, and clean out the garage, now is the time to start marking off those To-Do lists! Keep yourself off the couch by keeping busy with accomplishing one thing off your list a day. You’ll get the job done finally and you’ll feel more productive.