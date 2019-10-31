Pam Anderson Wants Prisons In Canada To Go Vegan

Anderson sent a littler to Justin Trudeau asking him to take meat and milk out of Canadian prisons, making them Vegan.

Pam explains that this movie would help the planet and the health of federal inmates and save taxpayers money.

In the letter Pam writes that she hopes Canada embraces what she calls a “simple but effective way to reduce costs and improve lives.”

Four years ago, Pam traveled to Arizona to serve vegetarian meals to the approximately 8,000 inmates at the Maricopa County Jail. Since them the jail which is now vegan is said to be saving about $100,000 per year.

