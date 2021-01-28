Pamela Anderson Got Married Over Christmas!

According to reports, Pam and her bodyguard tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Christmas Eve.

A day after announcing she’s stepping away from social media, the former Baywatch star has revealed she and Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown in Canada, married each other in Vancouver!

The couple apparently fell in love during lockdown! So if you’re keeping count, this is Anderson’s fifth wedding to four different guys – she was married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and she wed producer Rick Solomon twice.