Pampers Are Installing 5000 Change Tables In Men’s Public Bathrooms Across the US And Canada

We’ve seen many dad’s viral videos of them trying to change their babies on blankets on the floor of men’s rooms or on their lap while sitting on a toilet (in the case of John Legend) because baby change tables are not available in most men’s rooms.

Pampers says it wants to change that.

It’s launched the “Love the Change” campaign in partnership with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.

Pampers says,” the first change tables will be installed in high-need public spaces like recreation centres, community centres and libraries.”

John Legend is part of this campaign and released a video announcing the news!

According to Pampers, nine out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom that had no changing table.