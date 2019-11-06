Panic At The Disco Records “Into The Unknown” For Frozen 2

This is The Song!

“Into the Unknown” is performed by Idina Menzel in the Disney sequel, but Panic! reworked it for the end credits and the soundtrack.

The song is one of three that have been reimagined by popular artists – Weezer performs “Lost in the Woods,” while Kacey Musgraves takes on “All is Found.”

The “Frozen 2” soundtrack will be released on November 15th, shortly before the film hits theatres on November 22nd.

The other tracks are new original songs from the cast including Menzel, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood and Jonathan Groff.