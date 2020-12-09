Pantone “Color of the Year” for 2020 is a Classic Hue

Last year, Pantone’s “Color of the Year” was PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral. The colour company described that shade as “vibrant, yet mellow [which] embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment.”

In 2020, the company has chosen PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue as the colour for the tumultuous year-that-was. It’s not the colour that represents the year but a colour that perhaps we NEED. Classic Blue is described as,

“as a restful color, [which] brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. Aiding concentration and bringing laser like clarity, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue re-centers our thoughts. A reflective blue tone, Classic Blue fosters resilience.“

Pantone has announced a “Color of the Year” since 2000. CLICK HERE to see the list of 20 colours.

Did you know?

The Canadian government has specified the particular shade of red in our flag. The red in our flag is Fip Red, Pantone 032.