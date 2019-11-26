Papa John Has A PROBLEM, Probably.

I can’t even. I just can’t.

Papa John’s has gone through a series of massive changes to the company over the past year, including the ousting of founder, John Schnatter.

He was asked to leave the company due to a horrid past of racial slurs, sexism, etc.

Well, John felt the need to clear the air with an interview with WDRB News.

An interview that left us with more questions than answers, specfically after this first answer:

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

The man has eaten 40 PIZZAS IN 30 DAYS. THAT’S NEARLY A PIZZA AND A HALF A DAY.

HOW.

CAN.

YOU.

DO.

THAT.

“The truth will come out” about your weird eating habits John. Oh lord.