Parent Trap Director Nancy Meyers And Lindsay Lohan May Have Some Interesting News

Meyers, who directed the 1998 film, posted a throwback picture of herself and Lindsay Lohan on set. She captioned the photo, “I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun. (Not a sequel. Sorry!)”

Lohan, who played Hallie Parker and Annie James, retweeted a news article on Meyer’s announcement.

The film tells the story of twins Annie and Hallie. The girls were separated at birth, and each was raised by one of their biological parents. The girls meet each other for the first time at summer camp. In an instant, the twins come up with a plan to bring their family back together. If you haven’t seen the movie, this one was actually a reboot.

The original movie came out in 1961 and starred Hayley Mills in the duo role.

If you recall, Hayley Mills played Miss Bliss later on Saved By The Bell!