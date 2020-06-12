Parents Are Much Healthier Thanks To Their Kids

Four in five parents confessed to doing a complete lifestyle-180 after the kids came along, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 parents with kids 0-18 looked at the changes, both minor and major people make to their lives when they have kids.

Here’s what the survey found.

Sixty-eight percent confess they worry about what their kids think. Parents fear they will be labeled as hypocrites if their kids find out what they did in their youth.

Sixty-five percent of parents said that they would be embarrassed if their kids knew how unhealthy there were back-in-the- day.

Three in four parents admit that they didn’t care about their health before kids.

Here are some of the things the parent gave up after kids:

Eat junk food: 60 percent Pulling an all-nighter: 52 percent Substituting snacks for meals: 51 percent Forgetting to drink water: 51 percent Skipping meals: 50 percent Eating too much starch: 48 percent Only drinking sugary drinks: 47 percent Not getting enough sleep: 40 percent Drinking too much alcohol: 37 percent

