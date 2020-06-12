Parents Are Much Healthier Thanks To Their Kids
Remember what it was like before kids? Good times!
Four in five parents confessed to doing a complete lifestyle-180 after the kids came along, according to new research.
The survey of 2,000 parents with kids 0-18 looked at the changes, both minor and major people make to their lives when they have kids.
Here’s what the survey found.
- Sixty-eight percent confess they worry about what their kids think. Parents fear they will be labeled as hypocrites if their kids find out what they did in their youth.
- The age-old saying, “do as I say, not as I do” definitely applies for many parents.
- Sixty-five percent of parents said that they would be embarrassed if their kids knew how unhealthy there were back-in-the- day.
- Three in four parents admit that they didn’t care about their health before kids.
Here are some of the things the parent gave up after kids:
- Eat junk food: 60 percent
- Pulling an all-nighter: 52 percent
- Substituting snacks for meals: 51 percent
- Forgetting to drink water: 51 percent
- Skipping meals: 50 percent
- Eating too much starch: 48 percent
- Only drinking sugary drinks: 47 percent
- Not getting enough sleep: 40 percent
- Drinking too much alcohol: 37 percent