Parents Find Family More Stressful Than Work!

65% of parents said that they find a one-week holiday with the kids more stressful than working full-time with almost confer they don’t look forward to time off with the family.

The main reason for this, is the pressure of keeping the kids entertained all day every day during a holiday.

The stress parents face revolved around simply trying to keep kids happy. 65% of parents say that the anticipation of breaking up arguments or fights is overwhelming.

On another note, 57% of parents say that they do look forward to holidays with the family!

In fact 60% are so scared of what they will face on their return to work that they consider not going away at all.

