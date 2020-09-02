Parents Spend The Equivalent Of Nearly Nine Days A Year Trying To Get Their Kids To Sleep

A poll of 1,000 parents found that those with kids between three and 10 spend on average 34 minutes a night battling the bedtime.

This works out to four hours a week. Kids will come up with an average of three excuses every night trying to avoid bedtime.

The most common excuses include

saying they’re scared of the dark

sudden headaches or tummy aches

needing to pee

asking for water

they want to tell you a story

There will also be four nights a week that parents think their kids are asleep when they’re not.