Parents Text Their Kids This Over 1,100 times a Year

What question do you text your kids the most?

By Darryl on the Drive

American Families, (I’m sure it’s not much different in Canada) text with their children an average of  10,384 times a year according to new research.

Texting was found to be the top form of individual communication among family members.

The Top 3 questions parents texts their kids:

3. “Where are you?” (989+ per year)

2. “When will you be home?” (1,018+ per year)

1. “I love you!” (1,100+ per year)

The top activity families rely on texting for:

53% – Making dinner plans

Learning the texting abbreviations, well that’s a whole new ball game for some parents. Even kids need help with it from time to time though…

A Facebook Mom on my list just learned that her daughter always thought, “MILF” meant, “Mom in late forties!”

Now that deserves an, LOL!

