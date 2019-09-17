Parents Text Their Kids This Over 1,100 times a Year
What question do you text your kids the most?
American Families, (I’m sure it’s not much different in Canada) text with their children an average of 10,384 times a year according to new research.
Texting was found to be the top form of individual communication among family members.
The Top 3 questions parents texts their kids:
3. “Where are you?” (989+ per year)
2. “When will you be home?” (1,018+ per year)
1. “I love you!” (1,100+ per year)
The top activity families rely on texting for:
53% – Making dinner plans
Learning the texting abbreviations, well that’s a whole new ball game for some parents. Even kids need help with it from time to time though…
A Facebook Mom on my list just learned that her daughter always thought, “MILF” meant, “Mom in late forties!”
Now that deserves an, LOL!