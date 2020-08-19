Listen Live

Paris Hilton About To Release A New Documentary That Reveals A Childhood Secret

The not so Simple Life!

By Dirt/Divas

One of the first celebs to become famous for being famous, Hilton is sharing her story in a new documentary titled “This Is Paris.”

 

Paris says that she had a very traumatic childhood experience that she’s kept to herself for years.

 

The hotel heiress and socialite reveals in a new trailer, that she has faked happiness her whole life.

This is Paris is set to debut on YouTube on Sept. 14.

