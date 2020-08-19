Paris Hilton About To Release A New Documentary That Reveals A Childhood Secret
The not so Simple Life!
One of the first celebs to become famous for being famous, Hilton is sharing her story in a new documentary titled “This Is Paris.”
Paris says that she had a very traumatic childhood experience that she’s kept to herself for years.
The hotel heiress and socialite reveals in a new trailer, that she has faked happiness her whole life.
This is Paris is set to debut on YouTube on Sept. 14.
I’ve never been this open about my life before, but I’m finally ready to share my truth. Click link in my bio to watch the full trailer for my new documentary #ThisIsParis coming to @YouTube 9/14. https://t.co/idK6J9a4n7 #YouTubeOriginals 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ClXJd9R0Lj
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 17, 2020