Parks And Recreation Cast Reunite For Benefit Special

The cast is getting back to work for a new special!

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott are among the sitcom’s stars to be featured in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

 

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Poehler’s Leslie Knope striving to stay in touch with her friends while observing social distancing.

Proceeds will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members.

 

“Parks and Recreation,” about an Indiana’s town idiosyncratic public officials, ended its seven-season run in 2015.

