Parrots Removed From UK Wildlife Park After They Started Swearing At Customers

Five African grey parrots were adopted in the same week and while in isolation taught each other to swear. Oh my!!

The five African grey parrots were adopted by Lincolnshire Wildlife Park on August 15 and put into a room together. It appears that the parrots didn’t like isolation, spending their time teaching each other foul language!

They were put out for viewing but were quickly given a time-out when they started using obscenities with guests. The park chief said they learnt to swear and laugh at each other swearing, leading to something akin to “an old working men’s club scenario”.

