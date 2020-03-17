Participate in the Simcoe County Neighbourhood Window Walk

As we practice social distancing to flatten the curve of COVID-19, it’s necessary to get kids some time outside.

On St. Patrick’s Day Communities across Simcoe County, including Oro Medonte created shamrocks and posted them in windows, on garages and at the end of driveways.

It’s a fun way for families to participate leading to an “I-Spy” game when going on a neighbourhood walk.

My family posted shamrocks up in the window, then went for a drive and my 7 year-old counted more than 70 shamrocks on nearby homes.

A schedule of 7 different crafts from Match 17th through April 4th has been shared on local Community Facebook groups.

With 3 days in between each to allow for plenty of time to make the homemade creation.

It’s time to dig into your craft cupboards and bins!