Passenger Got A Pretty Big Payout After Possibly Slipping On Pigeon Poo

Network Rail in the UK paid out 28,000 pounds after a passenger possibly slipped on pigeon poo at Paddington station.

As a result of this mess, the passenger injured their leg. This isn’t the first claim to be filed and paid out, as a total of more than 950,000 pounds has been paid out by Network Rail over the past five years for slips, trips and falls on station platforms at various stations between England and Scotland.

Another passenger was rewarded money after wiping out on discarded tomato sauce at London’s Liverpool station, and another person got money after they slipped on ice cream -spilling coffee on their suit!

More