Patricia Arquette Has Quit Smoking Due To COVID-19 Fears

Arquette took to twitter to announce that it’s been three days since her last smoke and she’s hoping that others will quit too.

She said on twitter;

“As COVID-19 attacks the lungs one of the most important things you can do is to quit smoking and vaping. I’m in day 3. Care to join?”

Patricia said her motivation came after Dr. Michael Matthay, the associate director of critical care medicine at University of California, San Francisco, said cigarette smoking or vaping can increase the risk of developing the Covid-19 virus.

Patricia began smoking at the age of 14 and admits, she’s always struggling with it. She once told PEOPLE, “I’ve always struggled with smoking. I’ve quit, I’ve started, I’ve quit, I’ve started.” Here’s hoping that determination does it for her this time!