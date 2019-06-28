Paul Rudd Is Joining The New Ghost Busters Movie!

There are now two Avengers in the new Ghost Busters movie. Chris Hemsworth and Ant-Man, Paul Rudd!

Rudd shared a funny video announcing the news with the iconic Ghostbusters fire house in the background!

The two super hero will join original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver, directed by Jason Reitman!

The film is set 30 years after the original Ghostbusters film and will focus on four teenagers and a single mother. It’s set to begin shooting later this year.