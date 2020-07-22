People Admit They’re Attracted To Amazon’s Alexa!

In case you thought the virus lockdown wasn’t making people desperate enough, apparently, people are looking for love with Amazon’s Alexa.

28% of people admitted to having the hots for the voice-recognition software, according to sex toy company We-Vibe.

1000 people were surveyed about their love affairs with robotics and while some were completely turned on by Alexa’s voice- artificial intelligence has its limits.

Experts say that Alexa’s signature smooth voice is a turn-on — especially during these anxious times. Alexa was set up to sound very reassuring and calming, and that can be part of what’s turning guys on.

