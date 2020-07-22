People Admit They’re Attracted To Amazon’s Alexa!
Lockdown is lonely!
In case you thought the virus lockdown wasn’t making people desperate enough, apparently, people are looking for love with Amazon’s Alexa.
28% of people admitted to having the hots for the voice-recognition software, according to sex toy company We-Vibe.
1000 people were surveyed about their love affairs with robotics and while some were completely turned on by Alexa’s voice- artificial intelligence has its limits.
Experts say that Alexa’s signature smooth voice is a turn-on — especially during these anxious times. Alexa was set up to sound very reassuring and calming, and that can be part of what’s turning guys on.