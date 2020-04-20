People Are Buying Up Sauerkraut And Kimchi During COVID-19

Sales of Sauerkraut and Kimchi are way up since consumers think it will boost their immune systems against the virus…

THIS HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN.

None-the-less, sauerkraut sales have skyrocketed about 906 percent year-over-year in the week of March 29th, according to e-commerce data. Kimchi sales are also up about 952 percent in the week of February 16th.

Experts say people are turning to the acidic dishes to protect themselves against the still-mysterious COVID-19 bug — even though there’s no evidence they will prevent or cure the disease.

According to experts, cabbage has been dubbed a “superfood” because it’s packed with antioxidants and vitamin C. And the fermentation creates probiotics that support the “gut microbiome,” which plays a key role in the body’s immune response, according to experts.

Perhaps people are looking to other country’s eating habits as a guideline as COVID-19 death rates are low in both South Korea and Germany where sauerkraut and Kimchi are staples in their diets. Some people believe that diet may have something to do with how this virus attacks people, however; THIS HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN.

Perhaps there is some psychology behind people’s decision to buy natural products, making them feel in control a little bit. Raw Ginger which is also packed with antioxidants has also seen a huge increase in consumer interest.

Experts are reminding people that “The best way to prevent coronavirus infection is don’t get exposed,” Brown told The Post. “You may get exposed going out to the natural food store to buy the products that are supposed to help you prevent it.”