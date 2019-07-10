People Are Discussing Whether Swimming Counts as a Bath
I have an urgent announcement, CANNONBALL!!!
We’re in the middle of a July heatwave, kids are out of School and many of us are on holiday. Swimwear is the dress of choice, all day, every day.
You might be in and out of the water several times through the day and if you can’t make it to the shower at the end of the night people are saying, that’s ok!
Swimming as a bath even has its own name, Summer Bath.
Now that I’m seeing how popular a Summer Bath really is, I’m not sure I will be swimming anymore.
Mic drop…
I saw a tweet saying not bathing after the pool was fine, because it is a ‘bath.’ Someone even called it a ‘summer bath.’ There was a rat stuck in my neighborhood pool filter for 2-months and no one knew about it. They just kept finding hair and skin. Enjoy that clean feeling!!!!
— Mariah Leonard (@mariahlleonard) June 30, 2019