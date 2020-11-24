People Are Expected To Gain This Much Weight Over The Holidays

People have apparently decided to end this already epically bad year by pushing their pants to the breaking point, setting aside their health until 2021.

According to the survey over half of the people (56%) are planning on using the holidays as an excuse to delay any positive health changes.

43% of people are planning to break their diet and expect to gain 7 pounds by the time the holidays are over.

But by the time January rolls around, 62% of people say they will adopt a new year new you attitude and start to eat better.

The top three resolutions for next year include

Exercising more (26%),

Making healthier food decisions (25%)

Focusing on self-care (21%).

