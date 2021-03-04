People Are Getting All Dressed Up For No Reason In Anticipation To The End Of The Pandemic

One in six of us already have an outfit picked out for the day we get to go out in public again.

Surprising or not, more of them are men than women, according to new research!

According to this researcher, 45% say they’re planning to go “all-out” for their first post-pandemic event.

15% have already started planning outfits for when it happens, and men are more ready than women.

The average person will take two-hours to get ready for their formal post-Covid debut.

22% have already tried on their fancy clothes at least once during quarantine to make sure everything still fits, and 19% have gotten dressed up “for no reason.”