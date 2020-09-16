People Are Putting Christmas Decorations Up Already

Experts say putting up your Christmas decorations early can make you happier!

My friend put up her Christmas tree and is making her Christmas lunch today🤣 she said 2020 not taking this from her https://t.co/reoqWpyZy9 pic.twitter.com/acmSoFjv6e — KiraKirs (@Kirasteps) August 30, 2020

Christmas lights and decorations are a pathway to old childhood memories of magical moments, which can immediately make you smile. It can also bring joy to others in your neighbourhood.

Perfect example of this, Greene Family Lights in Angus. Their incredible LED light display is typically only seen for Christmas. This year they renamed them the Lights of Positivity and kept them lit each Friday through March, April & May.