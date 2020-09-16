Listen Live

People Are Putting Christmas Decorations Up Already

To beat COVID blues

By Darryl on the Drive

Experts say putting up your Christmas decorations early can make you happier!

Christmas lights and decorations are a pathway to old childhood memories of magical moments, which can immediately make you smile. It can also bring joy to others in your neighbourhood.

Perfect example of this, Greene Family Lights in Angus. Their incredible LED light display is typically only seen for Christmas. This year they renamed them the Lights of Positivity and kept them lit each Friday through March, April & May.

 

Greene family lights live

