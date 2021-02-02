Listen Live

PEOPLE ARE SMOKING MORE CIGARETTES

It appears that will power is out the window!

By Life Hacks

Guess what’s made a comeback during the pandemic, besides our waistlines –cigarette smoking. 

 

Cigarette sales rose by about a half percent in 2020. Doesn’t sound like much until you realize sales have been declining for decades. 

 

Experts say the boost probably comes from increased stress and anxiety, more discretionary income to buy smokes, the ease of being able to light up at home, and vapers switching to regular cigarettes.

