PEOPLE ARE SMOKING MORE CIGARETTES
It appears that will power is out the window!
Guess what’s made a comeback during the pandemic, besides our waistlines –cigarette smoking.
Cigarette sales rose by about a half percent in 2020. Doesn’t sound like much until you realize sales have been declining for decades.
Experts say the boost probably comes from increased stress and anxiety, more discretionary income to buy smokes, the ease of being able to light up at home, and vapers switching to regular cigarettes.