People Are Starting To Get Sick Of Cooking At Home

We’ve been home since March, so it’s no surprise that 55 percent of people said cooking during COVID-19 has left them exhausted.

A new survey of 2000 people found that due to restrictions when dining out, people are eating at home more than ever and are cooking an average of nine meals a week.

Although people have got creative with their meals, the average person said that they have cooked the same meal at least 28 times since the lockdown started.

While many people enjoy cooking, they sometimes wish it took less time, with seven in 10 people wishing they could make healthy meals more quickly.

In a dream world, it would only take the average person 12 minutes to make a good, healthy meal.

