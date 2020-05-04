People Are Worried About Their Aging Parents
A poll of 2,000 people revealed that adults with aging parents worry about them on an average of five times a week.
According to the poll, 86 percent said that they worry about their parents a lot.
88 percent reported that their aging parents live independently, with 71 percent saying they’re unable to see them as often as they’d like. The biggest cause of worry include
- physical health and well-being (44%)
- Being too far away if an emergency happened (36%)
- Concerns about their mental health & emotional well-being (36%)
- Home security (32%)
- Vulnerability to fraud or online crime (32%)
One third of people said they were worried that their parent’s wouldn’t tell them if there was a problem…