People Are Worried About Their Aging Parents

According to the poll, 86 percent said that they worry about their parents a lot.

88 percent reported that their aging parents live independently, with 71 percent saying they’re unable to see them as often as they’d like. The biggest cause of worry include

physical health and well-being (44%)

Being too far away if an emergency happened (36%)

Concerns about their mental health & emotional well-being (36%)

Home security (32%)

Vulnerability to fraud or online crime (32%)

One third of people said they were worried that their parent’s wouldn’t tell them if there was a problem…

More