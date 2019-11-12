People Born Between 1977-1983 Given A New Name!

This generation is the last to grow up without technology, but the first to embrace online dating, social media and texting in their twenties.

We were the generation that pasted paper notes in class, and didn’t have a cell phone until college.

We didn’t have endless sources for viewing and entertainment, we had VCR’s. We waited for our favourite TV show to come on and planned our evening around it.

We listened to new songs on the radio, then waiting for the tape of CD; or better yet- tried to tape it off the radio!

This is the generation that adopted the technology we wanted, as a posed to being born into it.

So for that, according to Woodman, Associate Professor of Sociology, those born between 1977 and 1983 are…Xennials

This is the mini generation between the GEN X group and Millennials.

The kids of the baby boomers who are described as optimistic, tech savvy and maybe a little bit too sure of themselves and too confident,” says Woodman. We are the kids who grew up with analogue but embraced a digital adulthood.

More