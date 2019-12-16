People Drive More Carefully With A Cake In The Car

A new study monitored people as they drove in the car with one of two different things: Their kid, or a CAKE. And the researchers wanted to see which precious, fragile passenger made people drive more carefully.

95% of people drove more cautiously when they had a CAKE than when they had their KIDS.

65% drove slower with the cake, 60% were more cautious and gentle with their braking, 50% took turns slower, and 45% used their phones less. The researchers say it’s because the cake makes us snap out of “autopilot” mode.

We’re used to driving with our kids, we’re not used to driving with food that could get messed up if we slam on the brakes or take a turn too fast.

By the way, 72% of the people in the survey rated themselves above average drivers.

more