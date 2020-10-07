People Look Older Than They Are Wearing A Face Mask

Requests for eye lifts are up 167% says cosmetic surgery companies.

It seems that since face masks have become mandatory, it made us more aware of how our eyes look! We’re noticing the bags!

Currently, our eyes are the only element that’s on display and sadly our eyes tend to age faster than other features.

According to Pall Mall Cosmetics based in the UK, “This is because the thin skin around our sockets slackens and begins to sag along with slackening of deeper tissues, leaving us with eye bags or hooded eyes that can make us look older than our years once we don our PPE.”

