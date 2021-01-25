People Want Larry King’s Childhood Home To Be A City Landmark!

Veteran talk show host Larry King died early Saturday in Los Angeles, according to Ora Media, a production company King formed. He was 87.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the company said King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was first reported to be hospitalized there in early January after contracting COVID-19 and moved out of the intensive care unit two days later. No cause of death was given.

As fans mourn the death of broadcast legend Larry King, there’s been renewed talk of making his childhood home in Brooklyn a city landmark. The Landmarks Preservation Commission denied the application once before, but it wasn’t clear why!

King grew up in Bensonhurst, and to make the home a historic site, the current owners would have to approve.