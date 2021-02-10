People Want Something Original For Valentine’s Day!
Typical is out!
According to a new survey, 23% of respondents have considered leaving their partner after receiving a Valentine’s Day gift that was “cliche.”
Those typical go-to gifts like chocolates and flowers are so overdone!
The study of 2,000 people in a relationship looked at the biggest V-Day clichés couples say have got to go.
The most disappointing V-day gifts include, furry handcuffs, flowers, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a “love coupon book.” Lame!
So think outside the Chocolate box this year!