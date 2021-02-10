People Want Something Original For Valentine’s Day!

According to a new survey, 23% of respondents have considered leaving their partner after receiving a Valentine’s Day gift that was “cliche.”

Those typical go-to gifts like chocolates and flowers are so overdone!

The study of 2,000 people in a relationship looked at the biggest V-Day clichés couples say have got to go.

The most disappointing V-day gifts include, furry handcuffs, flowers, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a “love coupon book.” Lame!

So think outside the Chocolate box this year!