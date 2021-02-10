Listen Live

People Want Something Original For Valentine’s Day!

Typical is out!

By Kool Relationships

According to a new survey, 23% of respondents have considered leaving their partner after receiving a Valentine’s Day gift that was “cliche.”

 

Those typical go-to gifts like chocolates and flowers are so overdone!

 

The study of 2,000 people in a relationship looked at the biggest V-Day clichés couples say have got to go.

 

The most disappointing V-day gifts include, furry handcuffs, flowers, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and a “love coupon book.”  Lame!

 

So think outside the Chocolate box this year!

