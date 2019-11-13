Listen Live

People Who Listen To Music While At Work Are More Efficient!

Go ahead and slap on your headphones at work.

By Kool Tech

According to a new study by Scala Radio, half of people listen to music while they work.

 

 

And it’s good for their productivity.  The researchers found people finished a task about three minutes faster when they were listening to music then when they weren’t.

 

Why?  The researchers say listening to music  “affects mood and mental and physical performance . . . [and] the music can function as a sort of ‘white noise,’ canceling out potentially distracting ambient noise.”

