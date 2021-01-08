People With These Personality Types Have Been Thriving In Quarantine

Those who are more laid-back are adjusting better to quarantine life — and are more optimistic overall, new research found.

A survey was done using people who move slowly and people who move quickly, and it found that respondents who take their time could not only adapt more easily to life at home (38% vs. 25%), but they were also more likely to see the bright side of situations.

So basically if you’re a home-body, you seem to be dealing with this well. The survey looked at a variety of personality differences between the two groups.

Results revealed those who take their time were more likely to consider themselves introverts, while those who move quickly identified most commonly as ambiverts.

The survey also delved into each group’s hobbies and revealed fast-moving respondents were more likely to enjoy outdoorsy hobbies like gardening and hiking or camping.

While those who prefer to move slowly were more likely to enjoy hobbies like knitting or sewing, as well as baking.

RESPONDENTS WHO MOVE SLOWLY, VERSUS THOSE WHO MOVE QUICKLY

Respondents who take their time:

More likely to be optimistic

More likely to be adjusting to life at home during the quarantine

More likely to consider themselves introverts

More likely to take daily naps

Equally likely to enjoy cooking

Respondents who move more quickly: