People Would Pay This Much To Erase 2020 From Their Memory
Oh, if only!
A new survey found the average person would be willing to drop almost $2,000 to do so.
The survey asked 2,000 people (21+) to reflect on the stresses of 2020 and how they plan to tackle the new year and found they’d be willing to spend $1,835.81 to forget about 2020 – that’s more than a brand-new desktop iMac.
Naturally, COVID-19 topped the list of the year’s most stressful events.
Respondents estimated they lost 245 hours of sleep due to these various stress points – approximately losing five hours of sleep a week.
The average respondent also gained an average of 13 pounds in 2020 – just due to stress.