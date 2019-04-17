Pepsi Considering Projecting Billboards Into The Night Sky!

Pepsi has been in talks with the Russian Space agency to start to project their logos into the night skies via low-orbit satellites. Pepsi and its Russian partners will begin to test “stratosphere advertisements.”

Not everyone is on board with this idea- some people taking to social media to call the idea “Space Solution.”

According to their website…it will charge companies $200,000 (£153,000) to deploy the orbital advert in the night sky for eight hours, while $500,000 will cover 10 days of the space ad.

It’s going to cost a lot to get this off the ground, no pun intended… StartRocket says its needs $25 million to get this project going and are hoping to start projecting by 2020!

