Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Step By Step Reboots Being Considered!

As Warner Bros prepare to offer their own streaming site to compete with Netflix, the big bosses are discussing some of their older shows including “Perfect Strangers” for reboots.

Sources stressed that talks are in exploratory stages, and it’s unclear whether any of the potential revivals would come to fruition, but there is interest.

When the new service launches, they say that “Friends” will be pulled from Netflix and put on their streaming site along with Big Bang Theory!

Family Matters and Step By Step were TV favourites in the 80’s!

The first show to make a comeback may be Perfect Strangers…The show debuted in 1986 and was about a Midwestern American Larry Appleton (Mark Linn-Baker) and his distant overseas cousin Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot). In fact, the show was so popular that there has been a petition asking Warner Bros to Reboot the show!