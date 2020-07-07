Performance Group in Japan Offering Drive-In Horror Shows

For those who love to be scared, there’s a Japanese performance group that has started a drive-thru horror show.

You can still get up close to ghouls and zombies but from the safety of your car. This may be something Canada’s Wonderland could try at Halloween!

Here’s how it works, you drive your car into a garage in Tokyo one car at a time. You park, listen to a murder story with sound effects blaring out of a speaker, then actors dressed as monsters bang on the side of your vehicle and spray fake blood all over the windows…

It will cost $84 US for the experience and the show will last about 15 minutes.

