Dog Guides, and Bill 80, have been in the news lately in Ontario. More and more families who live with a disability are realizing how a Dog Guide can enhance their life, security, mobility and their independence. Many people, however, do not know about this awesome opportunity. And many in the public are not aware or have not encountered a Dog Guide Team. There are many Dog Guide Teams in Barrie and the surrounding area.

Through the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides we are hoping to bring awareness about Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The Walk for Dog Guides helps to raise funds to support the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides in Oakville.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides has a mission to provide Dog Guides (Service Dogs) to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability at no cost. There are 7 Programs (Canine Vision, Hearing, Service (Mobility), Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert, and the newest Support Program) which dogs are trained for.

Each Dog Guide is provided at no cost to the client despite costing $25,000.00 each to train and place.

The Lions Foundation of Canada does not receive Government funding but relies on donations from individuals, foundations, service clubs, corporations, and the annual, national Walk for Dog Guides. The Lions Foundation Clubs contribute approximately 20% of funding each year.

This year we are hoping to have some awareness of the opportunity to attend the walk ahead of time so that public can come and learn more about Lions Foundation of Dog Guides and our Dog Guide teams.

There is so much more information that we would love to share with the Barrie and area community.

The Barrie Walk for Dog Guides will take place at Shear Park in Barrie on Sunday, May 26th at 9:30 am.

Barrie Walk for Dog Guides website https://www.walkfordogguides.com/locations/walk.cfm?ID=1693

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides websitehttps://www.dogguides.com/index.html