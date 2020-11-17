PETA Now Selling Scented Candles That Smell Like Tofu And Wet Dog!

PETA has a new line of holiday merchandise including several scented candles!

Some of the candles up for sale are traditional scents like spice cranberry and pumpkin pie, there are a couple of odd scents for purchase.

Those scents include wet dog and tofu!

The $16.99 100% vegan soy candle comes with an illustration of a dripping pup on the packaging.

The other unusual scent in the merch store this year is a $23.99 tofu-scented candle, which has a big white blob of the vegan food on the packaging.