PETA Now Selling Scented Candles That Smell Like Tofu And Wet Dog!
Sure, why not!
PETA has a new line of holiday merchandise including several scented candles!
Some of the candles up for sale are traditional scents like spice cranberry and pumpkin pie, there are a couple of odd scents for purchase.
Those scents include wet dog and tofu!
The $16.99 100% vegan soy candle comes with an illustration of a dripping pup on the packaging.
The other unusual scent in the merch store this year is a $23.99 tofu-scented candle, which has a big white blob of the vegan food on the packaging.